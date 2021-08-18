Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 3,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

