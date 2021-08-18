GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBIM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79. GlobeImmune has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $5.46.

About GlobeImmune

GlobeImmune, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company was founded by Donald Bellgrau, Richard C. Duke, and Alex Franzusoff on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

