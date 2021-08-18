GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBIM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79. GlobeImmune has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $5.46.
About GlobeImmune
