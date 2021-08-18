Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.83. 261,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,092. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

