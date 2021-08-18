GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $945.90 Million

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report sales of $945.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $944.91 million to $950.00 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $844.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

GDDY opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.05.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $13,517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.