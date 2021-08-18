Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,859,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.