Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 15,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 24,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCOU. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter valued at $2,012,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter valued at $3,525,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter valued at $2,518,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter valued at $1,358,000.

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPCOU)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.