GoldFund (GFUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $496.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $139,330.82 and $496.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006159 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

