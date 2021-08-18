Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of C&F Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in C&F Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. WBI Investments grew its stake in C&F Financial by 58.1% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 12,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in C&F Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in C&F Financial by 103.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.83 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.75%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

