Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 87.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sasol by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SSL opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.82. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

