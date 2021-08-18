Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

