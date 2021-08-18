Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 251,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

