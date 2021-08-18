Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TMTSU opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.