Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,653 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Exela Technologies worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,474 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XELA opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $785,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

