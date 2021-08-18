Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,562. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $100.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.