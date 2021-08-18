Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading Up 3.4%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 4,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 17,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

