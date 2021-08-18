Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.72

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,388,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.