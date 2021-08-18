Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

GRCL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,192. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

