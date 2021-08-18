Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 798 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

LIN stock opened at $311.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.80. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $312.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

