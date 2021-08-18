Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $15.34 Million Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

