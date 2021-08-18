Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Outfront Media worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUT. increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

OUT opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

