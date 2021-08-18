Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $421.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

