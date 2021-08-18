Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

