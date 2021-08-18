Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $232.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

