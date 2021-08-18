Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 5,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at C$12,791,589.04.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,050.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.18 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

