Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Down to $21.63

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $20.90. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 119 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.16). Analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,518,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,374,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,905,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,126,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

