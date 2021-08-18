Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James increased their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 196.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Great Ajax by 6.8% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX remained flat at $$13.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,001. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $316.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.