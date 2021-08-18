Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Raised to $18.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $316.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.