Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

GECC stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

