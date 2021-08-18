Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Under Armour by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

