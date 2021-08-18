Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBW. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87.

