Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 245 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $169.06 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $113.56 and a one year high of $177.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.