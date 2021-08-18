Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.58.

ADI stock opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

