Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.83. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.