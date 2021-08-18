GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREZF stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading on Wednesday. GREE has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

