Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,000.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and last traded at GBX 2,987 ($39.03), with a volume of 9729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,985 ($39.00).

GRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Greggs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,188.75 ($28.60).

Get Greggs alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,695.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total transaction of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.