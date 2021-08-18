Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.3 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Greggs stock remained flat at $$38.72 during trading on Wednesday. Greggs has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

