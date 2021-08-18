Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2021, Greif expects adjusted earnings per share between $4.55 and $4.85. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 46%. The company has been witnessing improvement in many of its key end markets, which is expected to aid results this year. Higher raw material and transport costs as well as increased SG&A expenses will hurt margins. The company's pricing actions will help mitigate this impact to some extent and aid margins. Greif’s restructuring activities, which include optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment, rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment, will also lead to savings going forward. A strong and diverse product portfolio, and the Caraustar buyout also postiion the company well for growth.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of GEF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,120. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Greif by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Greif by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

