Grid+ Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,163.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $94,163.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00845942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00047803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00104468 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

