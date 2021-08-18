GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,485. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

