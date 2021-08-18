Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Down to $175.27

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.27, but opened at $171.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $171.31, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

