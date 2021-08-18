Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

AVAL stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.