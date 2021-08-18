Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,518,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 2,859,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days.

Shares of GBOOF stock remained flat at $$6.64 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

