GWM Advisors LLC Buys 955 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

