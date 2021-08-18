GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $167.48 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.69.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

