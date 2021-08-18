GWM Advisors LLC Has $839,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.94.

