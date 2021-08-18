GWM Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

