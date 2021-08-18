Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. 8,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

