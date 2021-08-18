Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

HMSO traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 33.91 ($0.44). 14,428,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,481,543. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.01%.

In other news, insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

