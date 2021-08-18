Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7622 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
