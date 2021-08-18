Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7622 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

