Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $133.50.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

